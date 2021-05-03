Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $41.83

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.83, but opened at $43.39. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $41.59, with a volume of 105,421 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Riot Blockchain by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

