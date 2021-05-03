Short Interest in Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Grows By 33.3%

May 3rd, 2021


Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.22. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

