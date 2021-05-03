Short Interest in Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Grows By 33.3%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.22. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

