Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Shares Gap Down to $80.57

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.57, but opened at $78.07. Fomento Económico Mexicano shares last traded at $78.12, with a volume of 221 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMX. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5771 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 367,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.