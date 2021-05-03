Comerica Bank Sells 22,974 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,974 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $69,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.54. 670,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,766,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $247.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

