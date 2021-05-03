McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $626,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $615,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $4,983,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 159,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 80,418 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.