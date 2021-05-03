ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $121.32 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average of $123.66.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.