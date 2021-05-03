Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $214.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.57. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

