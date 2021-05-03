Telos Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $421.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,959. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $422.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.