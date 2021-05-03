Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.84. The company had a trading volume of 91,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

