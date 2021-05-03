LifePro Asset Management Sells 82 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $288.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.87 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

