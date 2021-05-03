Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,160,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $133.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

