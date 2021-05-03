Integrated Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of NYSE:PPR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.59. 3,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $4.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 128,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $592,578.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 539,704 shares of company stock worth $2,501,433 over the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

