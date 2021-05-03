Integrated Capital Management Inc. Invests $136,000 in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 211,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.61. 67,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $12.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.