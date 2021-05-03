Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,434 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital stock remained flat at $$20.79 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,559. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

