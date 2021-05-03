$5.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce $5.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.20 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $53.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $836.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.00 million to $856.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,617. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.22.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

