Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $44.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.