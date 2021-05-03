Donald L. Hagan LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,353.50 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,906.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.