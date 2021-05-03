PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.37

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.37 and last traded at $60.26, with a volume of 10249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

