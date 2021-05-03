GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.16

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 6692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after buying an additional 9,668,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 401.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,142,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after buying an additional 227,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,949,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.