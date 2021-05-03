Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.28

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 3454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SANA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

