Dynamic Price Reaches $1.60 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $24.59 million and approximately $20,645.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002756 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,020.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.05 or 0.05501628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.41 or 0.00490189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,005.48 or 0.01732994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.46 or 0.00716069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.60 or 0.00618062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00085553 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.04 or 0.00429239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

