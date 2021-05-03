GoldMint (MNTP) Achieves Market Cap of $441,503.91

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, GoldMint has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $441,503.91 and approximately $1,250.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.00893553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,538.49 or 0.09545827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00098933 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00046488 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

