Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.630-1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.69 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.63-1.73 EPS.
NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.32. 6,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,075. Newell Brands has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
