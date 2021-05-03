Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.630-1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.69 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.63-1.73 EPS.

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.32. 6,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,075. Newell Brands has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.