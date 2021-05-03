Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

