Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 48 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

NYSE HD opened at $323.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.