Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,949 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 37,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 103,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 54,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $62.42 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of -567.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

