Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,361 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $513.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

