First Quadrant L P CA Has $268,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 148.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 77.2% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sysco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

SYY opened at $84.73 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,210.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.