Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $590.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $513.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.14. Netflix has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.