Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Up 28.3% in April

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
HIW stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,358. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,017,000 after purchasing an additional 274,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $80,009,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,545,000 after purchasing an additional 300,616 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after acquiring an additional 653,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
