Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Up 28.3% in April

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

HIW stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,358. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,017,000 after purchasing an additional 274,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $80,009,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,545,000 after purchasing an additional 300,616 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after acquiring an additional 653,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

