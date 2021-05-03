Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Grows By 29.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $47.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FV. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 131,350.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 39,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

