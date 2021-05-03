Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,571. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 157.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $132.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $343,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 56.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 25.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.