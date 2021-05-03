Integrated Capital Management Inc. Takes $142,000 Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 118,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:EVN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.