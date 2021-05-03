PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,873 shares during the period. PTC makes up approximately 1.1% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PTC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PTC by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.97. 7,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.88, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

