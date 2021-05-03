Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,076. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

