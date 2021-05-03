Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 52,734 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,734 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.76. 69,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,217. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.