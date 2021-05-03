NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,662. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,632.46 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

