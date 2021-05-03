Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 119.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,090 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,734.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.44. 16,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,015. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

