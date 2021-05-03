Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,680 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

NYSE APH traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,815. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

