Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $15.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,555.32. The company had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,295. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,558.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $962.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

