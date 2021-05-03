GFG Capital LLC Has $641,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,295,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after buying an additional 101,494 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.74. 2,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,713. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.57 and a 52-week high of $200.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.56 and a 200-day moving average of $165.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

