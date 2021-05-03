Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $61.30 million and approximately $260,296.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 173.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.