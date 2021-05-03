Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to post sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.84 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $214.09. 2,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,971. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day moving average is $164.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

