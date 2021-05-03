Analysts Anticipate Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.20). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hims & Hers Health.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.
Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 8,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,744. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.