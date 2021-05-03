Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after acquiring an additional 826,989 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,552,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 817,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,184,068. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.