IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,663 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QAI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.05. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

