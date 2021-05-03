JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.19 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,004,000 after acquiring an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,087. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.14 and a one year high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day moving average is $128.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.