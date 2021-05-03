JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 33,091 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund makes up about 0.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,988,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 373.8% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 78,894 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,206. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

