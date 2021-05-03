Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 97,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $99.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.