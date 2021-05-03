JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $923,000 Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,987 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 700,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 525,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,973 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 196.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

